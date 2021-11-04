 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

This is the property you have been waiting for! This property features vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms with two baths, located on a 0.87 acre lot, proximate to Saguaro National Park East, providing great mountain views. Many upgrades included quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets and hardware, stainless steel appliances, stained and scored concrete flooring throughout house, a beautiful custom walk in shower in the master bath and tiled showered walls in the guest bath. Modern beehive fireplace, poly replaced, gas line added to serve the gas range, new garage door and more! The 2.5 car garage provides for a workshop area. Large, fenced backyard provides for breathe taking sunsets and includes a heated pool, spa and desert tortoise habitat.

