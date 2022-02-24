 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Seller will accept/entertain offers between $600K-650K. Welcome home to your peaceful and private, desert escape! As you make your way to this 4.4+ acre horse property, you'll be greeted with breathtaking panoramic mountain views. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers a split floor plan with dual masters, Saltillo tile throughout, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with SS appliances, and expanded storage. Additional features also include a large Arizona room, partially enclosed back patio, 4 horse stalls and tack room. Property is being sold ''as-is'' and has some minor deferred maintenance but with a little TLC this is a fantastic opportunity to own a slice of Arizona living!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News