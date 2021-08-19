 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Charming 4 bd, 3 bath home on .83 acres. Two wood burning fireplaces, one boasts petrified wood on the face. Two a/c units. Great laundry room with deep sink, cabinets and room for extra fridge or freezer. Storage room, garage in back is 30' x 50'. Could be great studio or workshop. Ultimate man cave! Endless options! Vehicle access from alley. Multiple fruit trees and unusual cacti on property. Room for your toys with NO HOA. Listing agent is related to seller.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize
Local news

Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize

  • Updated

“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News