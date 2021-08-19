Charming 4 bd, 3 bath home on .83 acres. Two wood burning fireplaces, one boasts petrified wood on the face. Two a/c units. Great laundry room with deep sink, cabinets and room for extra fridge or freezer. Storage room, garage in back is 30' x 50'. Could be great studio or workshop. Ultimate man cave! Endless options! Vehicle access from alley. Multiple fruit trees and unusual cacti on property. Room for your toys with NO HOA. Listing agent is related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000
