4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

NEW RANGE PRICING! **$600,000- $625,000. SELLER WILL REVIEW OR COUNTER OFFERS IN THIS RANGE. Incredible Sam Hughes remodel! This home features new ceramic flooring, custom baths, open floor plan with trendy kitchen, and a bonus room (4th bedroom could be an office). Brand new roof, Central HVAC, double pane windows, and landscaped front/back yard. Desirable oversized lot with room for a guest house, pool, or just a great entertainer's yard. Come enjoy this piece of history in one of the most sought out neighborhoods!