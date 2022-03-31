NEW RANGE PRICING! **$600,000- $625,000. SELLER WILL REVIEW OR COUNTER OFFERS IN THIS RANGE. Incredible Sam Hughes remodel! This home features new ceramic flooring, custom baths, open floor plan with trendy kitchen, and a bonus room (4th bedroom could be an office). Brand new roof, Central HVAC, double pane windows, and landscaped front/back yard. Desirable oversized lot with room for a guest house, pool, or just a great entertainer's yard. Come enjoy this piece of history in one of the most sought out neighborhoods!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Investors plan to turn a portion of an existing motel, purchased for $6.15 million, into apartments, with plans for expansion.
Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.
For Star subscribers: In at least two Tucson Unified School District schools, most middle-schoolers score far below their grade levels. But students in other grades are rebounding from pandemic disruptions, district says.
Bennedict Mathurin is seen as a potential lottery pick, while several other UA players have appeared in mock drafts.
April 2022 is packed with things to do in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas. Events include: Tucson Folk Festival, Fourth Avenue Street Fair, chicken poop bingo, Pima County Fair, plant sale, Easter egg hunts and more.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson townhome community that was developed in a mostly-preserved pecan orchard is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tucson loves Barrio Viejo for its history and charm. But the neighborhood has experienced a fraught history of development. When Exo Roast Co. chose to open a second location there, they were posed with the question: How to be a good neighbor in a changing barrio?
Fares starting at $99 are available now as the low-cost Canadian Flair Airlines plans to launch seasonal nonstop service to Tucson International Airport.
According to court records, the girl had been sick for some time before she died but her mother did not seek medical care due to a lice infestation.
Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asks for criminal probe of Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for temporarily taking down an online-signature-gathering portal to update it.