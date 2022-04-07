4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Desirable Sabino Vista 4bed/3bath ranch slump block home. Long drive invites you to a private oasis in the desert. Updated in all the right places:crisp white plantation shutters, beautiful color palette. Custom tiled entry with step down living room & formal dining area. spacious family room with brick fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has tall cabinets, rollouts and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & counter seating. Built in dry bar in the family room,250 Sq.Ft. heated & cooled AZ room. Fantastic private backyard with swimming pool/spa, low care mature landscaping and patio. 4th bedroom with bath have private entrance for guest or extended family or second master suite.