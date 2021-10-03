SELLER WANTS IT SOLD SO MAKE OFFER!! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME! ALL NEW KITCHEN AND BATHS. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, BRASS HARDWARE, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. ALL NEW FLOORING. FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND PLUMBING FIXTURES. VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS. NEW PATIO SLIDERS. SELLLER HAS ORDERED ALL NEW DUAL PANE WHITE VINLY WINDOWS . NATURAL DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARD W PLANTERS. COULD BE GARDENERS JOY! ELEVATED ACRE+ LOT W GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS. SELLER IS AN OWNER/AGENT. WANT SOMETHING CHANGED...ASK SELLER! WALKING PATHS THROUGHOUT PROPERTY. TERRACED BACK YARD LEADS TO WASH BELOW. MID CENTURY MODERN ARCHITECTURE. NEW ROOF W WARRANTY. LIGHTED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY AND ROUND-A-BOUT PARKING. FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO. NO HOA. RV PARKING
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $609,000
