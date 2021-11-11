 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $615,000

Enjoy the FABULOUS VIEWS from this beautiful custom built home nestled into the mountains in an enclave of homes with no HOA! Watch as the sun rises over the Catalina Mountains, and later enjoy them as they turn pink with the setting sun, eventually making way for the sparkling of lights as the sky darkens. Enjoy from the expansive covered patio, or If you prefer, enjoy the sun's show from inside your home through the large picture windows. The large double door entry, complete with custom security screen doors, welcomes you into the large entry foyer sitting/living room. The split 4 bedroom plan is great for everyone to have their own space. One large bedroom is a perfect guest suite, complete with it's own bathroom. The formal dining room is showcased with large columns. There is a...

