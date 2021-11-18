 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $615,000

Welcome home! This gorgeous updated 4bd/3ba home is ready for its next owners. Bright, open floorplan with neutral colors throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, multiple dining areas, and lots of cabinet space. The huge master bathroom has a separate tub and shower. Big backyard with cozy firepit and brick pavers. Come see this gated gem, on this private cul-de-sac today.

