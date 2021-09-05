 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $619,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $619,000

  • Updated

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME WITH ALL NEW KITCHEN AND BATHS FEATURING WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, BRASS HARDWARE, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. ALL NEW FLOORING. FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND PLUMBING FIXTURES. VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS. LIGHT AND AIRY FEEL WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. NEW PATIO SLIDERS. NATURAL DESERT VEGETATION FRONT/ BACK YARDS W PLANTERS. COULD BE GARDENERS JOY! ELEVATED ACRE+ LOT W GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS. SELLER IS AN OWNER/AGENT. WANT SOMETHING CHANGED...ASK SELLER! WALKING PATHS THROUGHOUT PROPERTY. TERRACED BACK YARD LEADS TO WASH BELOW. MID CENTURY MODERN ARCHITECTURE. NEW ROOF W WARRANTY. LIGHTED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY AND ROUND-A-BOUT PARKING. FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO. NO HOA. RV PARKING OK.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News