 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $619,000

Rare opportunity combining newly constructed home nestled in gated, pocket neighborhood with Catalina Foothills views and great location off Orange Grove between 1st and Oracle. Open floor plan embraces light-filled dining room and great room, as well as spacious owner's suite with private sliding glass door access to extended covered back patio, and bright bathroom with double-sink vanity, custom glass-enclosed shower and separate tub, and large walk-in closet. Completed in January 2022, this premium lot encompasses 2,230 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wood-replica porcelain flooring throughout, custom cabinets, quartz and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, custom plumbing fixtures, luxury package gas fireplace and custom surround, multiple dimmer switches, ceiling fan

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News