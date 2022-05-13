Rare opportunity combining newly constructed home nestled in gated, pocket neighborhood with Catalina Foothills views and great location off Orange Grove between 1st and Oracle. Open floor plan embraces light-filled dining room and great room, as well as spacious owner's suite with private sliding glass door access to extended covered back patio, and bright bathroom with double-sink vanity, custom glass-enclosed shower and separate tub, and large walk-in closet. Completed in January 2022, this premium lot encompasses 2,230 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wood-replica porcelain flooring throughout, custom cabinets, quartz and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, custom plumbing fixtures, luxury package gas fireplace and custom surround, multiple dimmer switches, ceiling fan
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $619,000
