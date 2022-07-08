 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $620,000

WHY WAIT? MOVE IN NOW! IMMACULATE 2021 Mattamy SINGLE STORY 4 bd/3 ba 2617 sqft 3 car garage home! Custom door opens to light & bright grand foyer with wood plank tile, bonus room & upgrades galore! Custom built-in entertainment center w/TV in great room! Wood blinds, ceiling fans & recessed lighting throughout! Kitchen boasts huge granite island, gorgeous backsplash, wall convec/micro & wall oven, gas cooktop, all SS appls; massive pantry, eat-in area plus dining room (or exercise, den, office bonus area). Full North back patio covered w/ turf and views of the Rincon Mtns! Primary bedroom with spa-like shower, separated dual vanities and oiled bronze hardware! Other details, 2-toned paint, mud/drop area, suspended storage and epoxy floors in garage, rain gutters, cont'd-

