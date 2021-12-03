 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $624,000

4BD 2.5BA Gorgeous custom new build home sitting on a one acre corner lot with breathtaking views of the mountains ,featuring high end finishes. The front yard has plenty of room for RV parking. the interior features a chef's kitchen with an eight burner gas range,7ft island perfect for entertaining, Quartz countertops and herringbone backsplash makes this kitchen impeccable. the primary bedroom has a lavish bathroom with stand alone bathtub and a walk-in rain shower with a modern color palate. From the large laundry room to the walk-in pantry this home has plenty of storage throughout. Oversized garage with 220 outlet. Schedule your showing today and come see for yourself the beauty of this property. Owner/Agent

