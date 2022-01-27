Historic Catalina Vista home with all the elegance and classic charm you've been searching for. From the moment you enter you will be captivated by the wood beamed ceilings, classic built ins, beautiful original details, vintage tile, walls of windows, and the lush garden setting. Spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, large primary bedroom with large walk-in closet, and multiple living areas. Serene and private backyard highlighted by mature trees, a variety of lush plantings, fountain and large covered patio make this a peaceful desert oasis. Beautiful neighborhood parks, convenient to Banner/UMC, easy access to the Streetcar and sited just North of the AZ Inn make Catalina Vista one of Tucson's most coveted central neighborhoods.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
