This 4 bed 2 bath corner lot home w/no HOA is the one for you! This gem offers a spacious front yard, carport space, & RV gate. The interior boasts a lovely living room w/a fireplace, exposed beams ceilings, & wood-look floors. Formal dining has a skylight & soft palette. Impeccable kitchen offers quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, ample shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & an island w/breakfast bar. Perfectly sized den is ideal for an office. End your busy day in the main bedroom w/plush carpet, plantations shutters, backyard access & its own private bathroom. You'll enjoy the splashing pool in this expansive backyard w/full- length covered patio, & convenient storage shed! Home qualifies for AZ state historic tax break.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
