 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

This 4 bed 2 bath corner lot home w/no HOA is the one for you! This gem offers a spacious front yard, carport space, & RV gate. The interior boasts a lovely living room w/a fireplace, exposed beams ceilings, & wood-look floors. Formal dining has a skylight & soft palette. Impeccable kitchen offers quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, ample shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & an island w/breakfast bar. Perfectly sized den is ideal for an office. End your busy day in the main bedroom w/plush carpet, plantations shutters, backyard access & its own private bathroom. You'll enjoy the splashing pool in this expansive backyard w/full- length covered patio, & convenient storage shed! Home qualifies for AZ state historic tax break.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News