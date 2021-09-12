***This is currently a 3.98 acre lot that will be reduced to a bit over one acre. Waiting on Survey and County work.***This home boasts a spacious floorplan, with large eat in kitchen plus formal dining and living space. The bedrooms are spacious and perfect for family or guests. The back patio has been enclosed making it a perfect family or game room. In addition to the extended attached 2 car garage, there is a 1500 sqft 4 car garage on the lower portion of the property. This space includes and enclosed office and 3/4 bath with mini-split system. The postion of the shop provides a 1500sqft rooftop deck for your patio area to enjoy the panoramic views . The views from this property are remarkable.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
