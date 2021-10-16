Historic Sam Hughes 1931 GEM, less than a block from UofA campus is loaded with original architectural charm and tastefully updated! Front house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, split bedroom floorplan, remodeled kitchen, wood floors, newer bathrooms and a basement. Back house needs a re-do but has a garage and a tiny apartment. No HOA. This property is being sold as-is, but location is PRIME. Close to shopping, parks, schools, UofA, bus lines, easy access to freeway and downtown. Own a piece of Tucson's early history. Fix up /rent out the back building for added income. Opportunity awaits!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $627,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road.
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road. The series will air on HBO Max.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.
- Updated
The Monty Python founder/writer brings his 'Why There is No Hope" tour to Tucson Music Hall.
- Updated
A woman died and her 2-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries after the mother drove her car off the side of Mount Lemmon.
OPINION: "We have a great record when it comes to throwing people with addictive disorders in jail but a poor one for treatment," writes Tucsonan Joyce Bertschy.
- Updated
Detectives believe the 43-year-old victim got into a fight before he was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday night.
- Updated
Some key moments were listed in a timeline provided Monday by the NCAA.
- Updated
The former president's latest claim follows the nearly year-long audit in Maricopa County that found Biden won Arizona by slightly more votes than previously thought.
- Updated
Tucson doesn't have many local bagel shops. While The Bagel Joint in Oro Valley has long been a pilgrimage for bagel lovers, Bubbe's Fine Bagels brings east-coast style bagels to the east side of Tucson.