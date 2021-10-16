 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $627,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $627,000

Historic Sam Hughes 1931 GEM, less than a block from UofA campus is loaded with original architectural charm and tastefully updated! Front house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, split bedroom floorplan, remodeled kitchen, wood floors, newer bathrooms and a basement. Back house needs a re-do but has a garage and a tiny apartment. No HOA. This property is being sold as-is, but location is PRIME. Close to shopping, parks, schools, UofA, bus lines, easy access to freeway and downtown. Own a piece of Tucson's early history. Fix up /rent out the back building for added income. Opportunity awaits!

