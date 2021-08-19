Remodeled Single Story 4 BR/3 BA HM w/ Pool on Secluded North South Facing Acre Lot with Gorgeous Mountain Views. Front Courtyard Patio. Separate Formal Living & Dining Areas. Family Room w/Brick Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Tiled Back-Splash, Granite Counters, Breakfast Peninsula & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Stylish Ceramic Wood Look Tile & Fixtures throughout. Spacious BR's. Huge 4th BR-Can be 2nd Master/Multi-Generational Living/Game OR Office. Separate Entrance to Back Courtyard w/Relaxing Fountain & Front & Back Gates. Luxurious Master w/Spa Like Shower & Bath, Dual Vanities & 2 Walk-In Closets. Covered Back Patio w/Big Crank Awning. Plenty of Parking For RV/BOAT/Toys. DBL Back Yard Gate. Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Tanque Verde school district. See Floor Plan & 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $629,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
For Star subscribers: Tucson needs to record 1.98 inches of rain before Sept. 30 to break the wettest monsoon record from 1964.
- Updated
“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”
- Updated
Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her …
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Police say one of three men involved in a robbery on the south side died. The two others are now facing charges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: An increase in people adopting pets during the pandemic and a shortage of veterinarians has created the perfect storm.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
A judge ruled that a law banning mask mandates in Arizona schools doesn't go into effect until Sept. 29, giving schools the freedom to require masks.