Nestled beneath the shade of the catalinas, a tranquil retreat sits on over an acre of serene desert landscape. Mountains painted with the purple rays of a beautiful tucson sunset as far as the eye can see. Pride of ownership is abundant throughout this custom built home. Large, split floor plan, with 15ft ceilings upon entry and 280 degree views from the dining room table. The elegance of this home is matched with endless possibility. Massive 28 ft deep 3 car garage, horse stables, chicken coop, custom bbq area, covered patio complete with recessed lighting and ceiling fans, and large yard enough to hold a pool. This property will find its buyer, will it be you?
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $629,999
