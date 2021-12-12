 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME! ALL NEW KITCHEN AND BATHS. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, BRASS HARDWARE, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. ALL NEW FLOORING. FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL NEW LIGHTING AND PLUMBING FIXTURES. VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS. NEW PATIO SLIDERS AND ALL NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS. NEW ROOF WITH WARRANTY. DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARD W PLANTERS. ELEVATED ACRE+ LOT W GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS. SELLER IS AN OWNER/AGENT. WALKING PATHS THROUGHOUT PROPERTY. TERRACED BACK YARD LEADS TO WASH BELOW. MID CENTURY MODERN ARCHITECTURE. LIGHTED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY AND ROUND-A-BOUT PARKING. FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO. NO HOA. RV PARKING

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News