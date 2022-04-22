4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000

It's not just Richland Heights East,one of the most sought-after central Tucson neighborhoods. It's home. It's a place to watch your dreams grow. Located on a corner lot (of course, with a stucco wall as a sound barrier), you and your family will appreciate the space, deign, and structure from the minute you drop your keys inside the door. Stunning flooring. Vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous restrooms. And bedrooms with plenty of space-in-room and in-closet-to fit everyone's tastes. New stainless appliances makes this stunning cook's kitchen shine with plenty of room for entertaining both inside and out. After drinks, take everyone outside to your spacious covered patio and freshly landscaped yard. Stop by and tour the home that's destined to be yours,