Enjoy privacy and panoramic mountain views from this sprawling, nearly one acre property in the Catalina Foothills. Splash in the large pool or capture sunsets from the expansive porch. The spacious gourmet kitchen is equipped with a 6 burner gas cooking, large center island, and both butcher block & granite counters. An enormous butler's pantry has a second sink, dishwasher, and refrigerator with even more counter space and storage. Entertain in the living room with fireplace, large bonus room with built-ins, or dining area with sliding door to the back yard. The primary suite has an elegant bathroom and access to the pool and hot tub. Three additional bedrooms and a second updated bathroom complete this exceptionally functional home. Two car garage has generously sized workshop.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $639,900
