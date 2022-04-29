4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

This 2017 Pulte built home is ready for your enjoyment. 4-bedroom 3 bath with 4' extended 2 car garage for your tools, or toys. House party ready with a built-in pergola and pebble tec salt water pool for your enjoyment. The master features an oversized shower with dual shower heads. Kitchen features stainless-steel with granite counter tops and a tile backsplash. Ready to move into with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Water Softener and reverse osmosis filtration Located in a Cul-de-sac with open desert and Catalina mountain views