 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

  • Updated

This 2017 Pulte built home is ready for your enjoyment. 4-bedroom 3 bath with 4' extended 2 car garage for your tools, or toys. House party ready with a built-in pergola and pebble tec salt water pool for your enjoyment. The master features an oversized shower with dual shower heads. Kitchen features stainless-steel with granite counter tops and a tile backsplash. Ready to move into with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Water Softener and reverse osmosis filtration Located in a Cul-de-sac with open desert and Catalina mountain views

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News