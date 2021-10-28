 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

4BD 2.5BA Gorgeous custom new build home sitting on a one acre corner lot with breathtaking views of the mountains ,featuring high end finishes. The front yard has plenty of room for RV parking. the interior features a chefs kitchen with an eight burner gas range,7ft island perfect for entertaining, Quartz countertops and herringbone backsplash makes this kitchen impeccable. the primary bedroom has a lavish bathroom with stand alone bathtub and a walk-in rain shower with a modern color palate. From the large laundry room to the walking pantry this home has plenty of storage throughout. Oversized garage with 220 outlet. Schedule your showing today and come see for yourself the beauty of this property. Owner/Agent

