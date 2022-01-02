 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $644,900

Incredible Sam Hughes remodel! This home features new ceramic flooring, custom baths, open floor plan with trendy kitchen, and a bonus room (4th bedroom could be an office). Brand new roof, Central HVAC, double pane windows, and landscaped front/back yard. Desirable oversized lot with room for a guest house, pool, or just a great entertainer's yard. Come enjoy this piece of history in one of the most sought out neighborhoods!

