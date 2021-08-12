BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME ON AN ELEVATED LOT W GREAT VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND TUB/SHOWER SURROUNDS, ALL NEW LIGHTING AND PLUMBING FIXTURES. VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS. LIGHT AND AIRY FEEL WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. MID CENTURY MODERN ARCHITECTURE. NEW ROOF W WARRANTY. LONG ELEVATED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY AND ROUND-A-BOUT PARKING. FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO IN BACK YARD OVERLOOKS TERRACED YARD WITH INCREDIBLE STONE DETAIL AND WALKING PATHS. THE PATHS ARE THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY AND FEELS LIKE TAKING A WALK THRU A DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN (CAREFUL OF CACTUS AND SHARP SHRUBS). NO HOA. RV PARKING OK W SLAB NEAR CARPORT.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000
