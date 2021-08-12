Remodeled Single Story 4 BR/3 BA HM w/ Pool on Secluded North South Facing Acre Lot with Gorgeous Mountain Views. Front Courtyard Patio. Separate Formal Living & Dining Areas. Family Room w/Brick Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Tiled Back-Splash, Granite Counters, Breakfast Peninsula & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Stylish Ceramic Wood Look Tile & Fixtures throughout. Spacious BR's. Huge 4th BR-Can be 2nd Master/Multi-Generational Living/Game OR Office. Separate Entrance to Back Courtyard w/Relaxing Fountain & Front & Back Gates. Luxurious Master w/Spa Like Shower & Bath, Dual Vanities & 2 Walk-In Closets. Covered Back Patio w/Big Crank Awning. Plenty of Parking For RV/BOAT/Toys. DBL Back Yard Gate. Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Tanque Verde school district. See Floor Plan & 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000
