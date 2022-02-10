 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

In wonderful Southeastern Tucson Valley, down a peaceful country road, your Desert oasis waits! Sitting atop a private knoll overlooking the valley this lovely 2310sqft Sante Fe Style home has all a discriminating buyer could be looking for: Pool, private gardens, large great room with views of the valley, fireplace all open to gourmet cooks kitchen w/ oodles of granite counter space, Knotty alder cabinets & wonderful stainless-steel appliances. 2 master suites...1 downstairs w/ double sinks, walk-in closet, shower, looking onto the private sunset patio. Upstairs the second master bedroom w/ ensuite bath & two generously sized bedrooms. 1 bedroom has been converted into a wonderful home office w/ custom built-in desks, counters & cabinets. Come, be impressed, & make this YOUR desert oasis

