 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Blenman Subdivision. Great central location near U of A and Banner hospital. This home has been completely remodeled with a fresh coat of interior paint. Kitchen features granite countertops throughout, new cabinetry, new wood look plank tile, and new stainless steel appliances. Guest house is totally remodeled in modern elements with own laundry room. Landscaped backyard has pavers and turf. Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News