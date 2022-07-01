4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

Gorgeous, brand-new home located in the heart of Oro Valley. This spacious, corner lot home has unbelievable mountain views with no direct rear neighbors. The Ravenna pulte floor plan boasts 4 bed 3 baths, sitting area/office, large kitchen with great room and dining area. Bedrooms are in a split floor plan, and the owners' suite has a spacious walk-in shower. Tile throughout the entire home-No carpet! Enjoy your covered patio and one of the biggest lots in the subdivision. Close to walking trails, shopping, restaurants and more!! You do not want to miss out on this beauty!!