Amazing opportunity to own a home in the gated community of Tierra Linda Nueva. This gorgeous home presents like a new house, from the updated floors, kitchen, and bathrooms, to the stunning pebbletec pool and spa, you will be blown away by the beauty. The kitchen is a chef's dream complete with granite countertops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The custom designed landscaped backyard is your own personal paradise with a covered patio, heated pool and spa.The primary retreat has a large en-suite with double sinks and a beautifully designed walk-in closet. This 4bed/3bath home sits on almost an acre so there is plenty of space to entertain. Located on a cul-de-sac with community space on one side and sweeping desert views in the back, you have ultimate privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000
-
- Updated
