4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

This stunning hacienda retreat is nestled in the desirable Westward Look Heights neighborhood in the shadow of the Catalina Foothills. The circular driveway leads to a private gated courtyard & tranquil water feature. Stylish interior of the home boasts Saltillo tile & wood floors throughout the main living spaces, split layout & soaring wood beamed ceilings. Natural light floods this open floor plan. The large open kitchen was remodeled in 2017 and overlooks the family room with beehive fireplace. Enjoy the lush landscaped back yard with sparkling pool & waterfall, hot tub, fire pit w/ banco seating, built in BBQ, fountain & beautiful sunset views! Roof recoated, skylight replaced and pool pump replaced in 2021. Seller will accept or counter offers between $650,000 and $675,000.00.

