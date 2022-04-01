4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

Amazing New Custom Home in Historic Richland Heights Come take a look for yourself!!! 4 bed 2 bath Beauty every detail and design of home has been cared for and modernly designed. In the Heart of Tucson minutes from Downtown, University of Arizona, Restaurants Row Fine Dining, Taco trucks shopping etc. Home is functional and spacious. Also ready for your Electric Veichle to plug in and charge. Come take a look a this beauty!