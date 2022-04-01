 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

  • Updated

Amazing New Custom Home in Historic Richland Heights Come take a look for yourself!!! 4 bed 2 bath Beauty every detail and design of home has been cared for and modernly designed. In the Heart of Tucson minutes from Downtown, University of Arizona, Restaurants Row Fine Dining, Taco trucks shopping etc. Home is functional and spacious. Also ready for your Electric Veichle to plug in and charge. Come take a look a this beauty!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News