4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $659,000

This is an extremely rare opportunity, homes in this area are loved! This beautiful luxury home sits right on the edge of the East and Northeast part of town. Wonderful mountain views while soaking in your very own pool/spa. With 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms you will have enough space to entertain to your heart's delight! There is a formal dining room right off of the gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen features black granite countertops and tons of room for even the largest of feasts. Super spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and a lovely garden tub. Jack and Jill bathroom between 2 of the bedrooms. Massive central room for 2 living rooms with a double fireplace. Lovely backyard with under-lit benches made for stargazing and sunset watching. Come and get your dream home!

