4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000

Mid century modern home designed by Tucson architect B. Friedman. Bright and beautifully updated- grand entrance w/ massive F'pl, kit. w/cherry cabs w/pullouts, Corian counters, sub zero fridge, GE profile range. Bamboo and ceramic floors! Fam. rm. w/2nd fridge, coffee bar, & 2nd F'pl. Large BR's. incl primary suite w/walk in closet, exquisite bath! Fully screened porch, water feature, 2 storage sheds + workshop, oversized laundry rm, Resurfaced swimming pool with newer equipment, pool area w/gas BBQ. Fabulous GH w/sep. entrance from street, access to pool/laundry rm, liv area, BR + bath, full kitchen, 2015 mini split HVAC system. Warranted roof, high end HVAC installed 2015. Yard w/fruit bearing trees, outside sanctuary! Close to all amenities, park, bus lines, Park Mall, schools.

