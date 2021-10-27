Own a piece of Tucson history! Gorgeous brick duplex, built in 1901, fully updated: newer roof, electric, plumbing, floors. Same family since 1930. Stunning light, high ceilings, hardwood floors, giant windows... this is Tucson as it was at the turn of the century! Each side has enormous rooms, with lots of choices how to use them. Live in one side, rent the other, while you develop the back yard into an oasis or possibly more units! Or consider Airbnb'ing one or both. There is plenty of room to park offstreet, back is fully fenced. This property is aching for more. Imagine: a guesthouse, pool cabana, and a 2 or 3 car garage... Zoning is HR-3, and property is over a quarter acre. Investigate what's possible! Units are very close to mirror image units. 621 shown only with contract.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000
