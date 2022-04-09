4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $685,000

Charming 1936 four bedroom, three bath home, complete with captivating guesthouse located in sought after Sam Hughes neighborhood. The 1451 sf main house has all the classic Sam Hughes touches you expect, hard wood floors, coved ceilings, combined with a thoughtfully remodeled & beautifully appointed kitchen, en suite master and separate laundry room. A wonderful steel-framed, covered porch/patio affords a comfortable, shaded outdoor space for entertaining & relaxing. Easy to maintain landscaping on auto irrigation system. The guesthouse is inviting w/ its exposed brick arches and easy access to its own separate outdoor space which is perfect as an Airbnb, rental or private space for visitors. Guesthouse also includes a separate washer/dryer. Close to everything!