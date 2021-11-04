 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $695,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $695,000

OPEN HOUSE Sat. 10-4pm, Sun. 12-3pm! Better than NEW! Gorgeous 2019-built Lennar NextGen home with Pusch Ridge views! 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with game room is perfect for family guest quarters or room to entertain. Home is appointed with modern amenities including; Ruckus Wi-Fi, smart-locks, Lutron wireless lighting, Ring doorbell, CAT-6A wiring and more. The gourmet, island kitchen includes a 6-burner Monogram stove with griddle, dual ovens, microwave/convection, SS hood, walk-in pantry, and granite counters. Throughout the home you will find tile flooring, ceiling fans, a walk-in shower with tile surround, and granite in all baths. Laundry off the master for easy access and epoxy flooring in 3-car garage spaces. Outside, enjoy mountain views from your TruSwim 17' propulsion spa.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News