 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

''Sunrise/Sunset'' might bring to mind a song from Fiddler on the Roof. OR, it might be something you desire in your future home! This beautiful Santa Fe style home is nestled in the Tucson mountains. Saltillo tile through out. 2 living rooms and 4 bedrooms with a primary bedroom that also offers ample sitting space for private quiet times. High ceilings add to the feeling of even more space! The pool, and fire pit make this a wonderful place to entertain and to watch the city lights twinkle at night. Desert wildlife abounds. The 3 car garage offers space for vehicles and all the extras. The renovated kitchen and bar area have amenities galore, including a wine cooler and warming drawer. Cherry Cabs and granite counters.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News