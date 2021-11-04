 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

Stunning home and guesthouse on a double lot in Barrio Santa Rosa. The original 1941 adobe residence was completely remodeled in 2014, including new water lines, roof, HVAC, etc, with a master addition in 2018. Modern 1BR/1BA guesthouse was built in 2016, perfectly placed with plenty of privacy for all. The two structures are tied together by an amazing yard and a complete outdoor kitchen. It's a historic property with modern flare that just feels right. No detail has been overlooked in updating this property. Includes a 120 sqft accessory building (w/ AC), currently used as a bike shed but could be an office or a yoga/art studio! There's room for an RV if needed, includes an automatic gate with off-street parking.

