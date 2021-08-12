 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,900

Panoramic city and mountain views from this spectacular hilltop modern mid-century home! Fully enclosed property with 4BD/3BA, 2 car carport with gated entry on over an acre. Highly updated open floor-plan, brick fireplace in living/family room. Two main suites. Spacious gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters & gas range. Office with separate entrance. Backyard oasis with pool, spa, expansive covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Full size laundry and linen storage room make it easy to keep up with the daily maintenance of life. Tons of storage throughout the home and even a storage shed and 2 story playhouse for the kids! Close to all amenities and I-10 and No HOA! ... Click on Supplement Remarks for full description.

