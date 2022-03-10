The Ultimate Entertainer's Dream in the highly sought-after Tucson Foothills! 4Br/3Ba extended 2 car garage, w/ sparkling pool & spa on a large lot conveniently located near the River Center! Rare & unique backyard is perfectly situated with a multi-level deck to enjoy the vibrancy of the city! It is fenced-in with large mature trees that offer shade & total privacy from neighbors, has outdoor grill, rock speakers, fire pits, green house, shed & chicken coop. The backyard is suitable for hosting on various occasions. Beautifully decorated courtyard w/rose bushes & water fountains, is perfectly positioned to encapsulate spectacular views of the Catalina Mountains! Immaculately kept home welcomes you boasting soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, brick gas fireplace in family room, plus
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,900
