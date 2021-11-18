 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,950

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,950

Gorgeous, private horse property w/stunning city and mountain views. Enjoy the gorgeous views w/a glass of wine from the wraparound covered front porch or roof deck! The top curb appeal is enhanced by lush green turf. Horse facilities include 2 stall barn w/big tack room. Enormous RV garage includes 2 50 Amp charging stations. Cozy courtyard features built-in fireplace, grill, planter and wraparound bench, ideal for entertaining or to enjoy w/family. Inside find spacious dining and living areas w/handsome time flooring, high ceilings w/exposed wood beams, a bonus/game room, luxurious light fixtures. The gorgeous kitchen is equipped w/ample wood cabinetry, pantry, granite counters, SS appliances, and an island complete w/breakfast bar. The main bedroom has an ensuite and much much more!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News