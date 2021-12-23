Updated and superbly maintained 4 bedroom +bonus room home on cul-de-sac. Updated with highest quality- from HVAC to backyard to bathrooms. Entryway opens onto great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. Newer stainless appliances in kitchen, including induction range (but also plumbed for gas). Downstairs bonus room makes a great home office or 5th bedroom for multi-generational living. 4 bedrooms plus loft area upstairs, and both full baths have been recently redone with luxury elements. Backyard is a dream oasis- Pebbletec pool with lighting and waterfall, built in bbq, cook/prep space with granite, covered porch, privacy and pollinator landscaping. 30k dual zone HVAC system installed less than 2 years ago includes air purification system... and the list goes on.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,999
