Price range, seller will accept or counter offers between $700,000 to $750,000. This home has everything you're looking for. Fully remodeled with new appliances. Features a 10 ft deep pool, pavers and turf! This yard is backed up to the door of the mountains and has a large courtyard that looks over the city night lights. Absolutely amazing gathering space all year round. There's even a private access patio right off the spacious master bedroom. It's already equipped with power and water, just begging for a hot tub. A full 3 car garage and an RV garage/shop. This house is absolutely a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000
