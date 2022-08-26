4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000

Welcome to this one of kind new construction ranch home on over 3.3 acres. Views every part of the day with unobstructed sunrise, sunset, and mountain views. No HOA and zoned for horses allows flexibility to its owners. This lot is located within walking distance to Silverbell lake, rare in Tucson. Driving up to this home you'll notice the oversized front porch with double doors, giving this home a grand entrance. Upon entering you'll walk into the open concept great room and be greeted with the kitchen of your dream. Two toned soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, oversized island, stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous backsplash highlight this kitchen. The living and dining area and highlighted with windows to keep the main living spaces bright and your eyes on the views.