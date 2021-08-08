 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

You'll love this beautiful semi-custom home in desirable quiet gated Sabino Springs w/awesome mountain & golf course views! Come & see this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom w/ 3-stall garage that will give you 3,377 sqft of generous space to move about. Tons of architectural detail, hickory & travertine flooring, deco cove ceilings & tastefully painted interior. Separate living & dining room plus huge great room w/ fireplace just off the kitchen. Home is perfect for entertaining inside & on back patio. Gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite, SS appliances, w/ gas cooktop on island. Large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite w/ gigantic walk-in closet. Mature landscape yard w/huge covered patio, blt-in bbq, outdoor kitchen & spool all looking out to Catalina mtns & golf course.

