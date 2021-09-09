 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

Stunning home with gorgeous city views on over 3 acres! In close proximity to Saguaro National Park (west. This southwest home boasts, with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and natural lighting throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, ss appliances, and oversized island perfect for entertaining. Plenty of storage throughout! The detached RV garage/shop is perfect for all your toys. Large barn onsite, with plenty of room for horses. Offers 2 stall horse barn with large tack room and arena. Enjoy beautiful sunsets, with panoramic views! Privacy at its best!

