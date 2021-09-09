Stunning home with gorgeous city views on over 3 acres! In close proximity to Saguaro National Park (west. This southwest home boasts, with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and natural lighting throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, ss appliances, and oversized island perfect for entertaining. Plenty of storage throughout! The detached RV garage/shop is perfect for all your toys. Large barn onsite, with plenty of room for horses. Offers 2 stall horse barn with large tack room and arena. Enjoy beautiful sunsets, with panoramic views! Privacy at its best!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.
- Updated
Tariffs and COVID-19 were cited as factors in the decision to close a pecan processing plant in Sahuarita, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
- Updated
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When a bar isn't just a bar and other tales from Tucson's upcoming Sonoran Restaurant Week.