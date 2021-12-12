 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

Absolutely beautiful brick adobe home with all the modern finishes you desire! Located in Bel Air Ranch Estates on a spacious 1.16 acre lot with mountain views in Tanque Verde school district. This updated home is impeccable! Open & light floor plan with wide wood plank look floors throughout. Zero carpet! Fabulous gourmet kitchen with abundant white soft close cabinetry set off by slate gray quartzite counters & tile backsplash. LG stainless appliances includes slide in range with unique tiled vent hood above and French door refrigerator. Living room with cozy raised hearth brick fireplace. Extra large family room provides plenty of space for entertaining family & friends. Split bedroom plan. 3 stunning updated baths all with furniture style vanities, decorative mirrors & unique tile wall

