4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

In the Lovely Santa Rosa Neighborhood a double lot, primary residence with an amazing yard, modern guest house and common outdoor kitchen! What more could you want? This 1941 home was totally remodeled in 2014. New everything, water lines, roof, HVAC, water heater etc. 2016 comes along and in comes the modern guest house. This is such a nice addition, and it's perfectly placed with plenty of privacy for all. The primary home has been expertly updated; it's a historic home with modern flare that just feels right. The guest house is fully modern and comes with all the modern amenities that you would expect - all electric, on site laundry, induction range, LED lighting....MUST SEE! There's room for an RV if needed, auto gate for off-street parking.

