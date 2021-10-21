In the Lovely Santa Rosa Neighborhood a double lot, primary residence with an amazing yard, modern guest house and common outdoor kitchen! What more could you want? This 1941 home was totally remodeled in 2014. New everything, water lines, roof, HVAC, water heater etc. 2016 comes along and in comes the modern guest house. This is such a nice addition, and it's perfectly placed with plenty of privacy for all. The primary home has been expertly updated; it's a historic home with modern flare that just feels right. The guest house is fully modern and comes with all the modern amenities that you would expect - all electric, on site laundry, induction range, LED lighting....MUST SEE! There's room for an RV if needed, auto gate for off-street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says COVID cases are increasing at the county jail. He says the low vaccination rate among his employees, including corrections officers, is disappointing, "particularly when you're talking about people who are willing to take a bullet for you but they won't take the shot.”
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Fines ranged from $3,000 to $20,000 for repeat violations of state health standards at three dialysis centers, whose patients are at heightened risk of harm from such errors, public records show.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The University of Arizona will lead the newly launched Precision Aging Network, which aims to recruit 350,000 people to participate in the largest-ever study of normative aging brains.
- Updated
In general, the program is intended to promote ownership of marijuana establishments among residents of certain communities.
- Updated
The gunman in the deadly Amtrak shooting that left a DEA agent dead had bonded out of jail in California where he was facing violent charges.
- Updated
The former president's latest claim follows the nearly year-long audit in Maricopa County that found Biden won Arizona by slightly more votes than previously thought.
- Updated
The Star's longtime columnist checks in with observations from a rare open basketball practice, an update on Arizona's 1989 baseball team, why small high school football crowds are concerning and how the Wildcats made the wrong kind of history against Colorado.