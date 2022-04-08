4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

Absolutely exquisite home located in the beautiful gated community of Villages at Silverhawke in Oro Valley! Private setting, and views of the Pusch Ridge Mountains. Shows like a gorgeous model home! Stunning gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, center island, walk-in pantry, high-end Kitchen Aid SS appliances, ample counter space, soft close drawers, and striking pendant lighting. Expansive open greatroom floorplan with views of the backyard and ideal for entertaining. Flexible bonus room off dining area can be used as an office, quiet seating area, or zen space. Upgrade your family movie nights in your own personal theater room! This room has many options, currently used as a theater room. Master retreat showcases stunning mountain views overlooking the tranquil backyard.